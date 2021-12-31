Full.News – 12/30/2021 22:08 | updated on 12/30/2021 22:10
O nome de Ivete Sangalo ficou entre os assuntos mais comentados no Twitter, nesta quinta-feira (29), por causa de um vídeo em que ela aparece incentivando o público a puxar coro contra o presidente Jair Bolsonaro.
The recording is from an event held on Wednesday (29), in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte. The singer danced with the fans, shouting “Hey Bolsonaro, go take a c*”.
According to information from the UOL portal, the singer from Bahia called the audience to scream louder.
– I didn’t hear, It’s quiet. [Ele] You’ll end up listening to how loud it was – she said, while being applauded by the fans.
🚨VEJA: In a concert, Ivete Sangalo dances and encourages the audience to sing louder and louder “Hey Bolsonaro, vai take no c*” pic.twitter.com/uOR7VPqped
— I SHOCKED #BBB22 (@shock) December 30, 2021
