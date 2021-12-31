‘In the Emperor’s Times’: After a set-up, Tonico receives surprising news about Samuel

Alexandre Nero is Tonic in ‘In the Emperor’s Times’ (Photo: TV Globo )

In the next chapters of the novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will be surprised with a news about Samuel (Michel Gomes).

It will all start when the villain sets up to prohibit the boy from leaving prison to work in the city’s public works. Afterwards, at the request of Dom Pedro (Selton Mello), Caxias (Jackson Antunes) will make a proposal for the boy to go to war and thus leave jail.

A few days later, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will go to the departure of the troops for Paraguay and, shortly after the soldiers leave, she will bump into Tonico.

– Cornerstone! How much time! Have you come to honor the embarkation of troops? Is it patriotism or lack of what to do, since the doctor can no longer work? – will mock the deputy.

– I came to say goodbye to Samuel. He was summoned to war by the Marquis de Caxias – she will reveal.

– How it is? – he will ask, shocked.

– That’s right. Samuel went to war. You didn’t expect this one, did you, deputy?

