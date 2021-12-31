In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Paula will end with Baby after being rude: ‘Nobody treats me like that!’ | come around

Understand the roll of money:

Everything seemed under control, if not for a “detail”: Roni sends Conrado to ask Neném to hand over the money just in time for an important football game. That way, Neném would miss this great chance to return to the lawns. But minutes before the match, the ace got the help of Flávia and Guilherme, who went in his place to deliver the money to Conrado’s cronies.

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will ask Guilherme (Mateus Solano) to accompany her on a mission at Morro do Adeus – 'The More Life, the Better!'

Consequences for Baby

Even with the extra help, Neném can’t do well on the field. Concerned about the people involved in handing over the money, he ends up missing several chances to dominate the ball. Under the boos from the stands, Neném ends up abandoning the game.

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) won't be able to concentrate on the field – 'The More Life, the Better!'

Paula will go after her lover to try to console him, but he will be short and blunt: “Can’t you see I want to be alone?” The businesswoman will be surprised by the rudeness and say that the player looks like someone else.

“No, Paula, no! I’m like that! The guy who sank his career in drinking, partying, partying… I disgraced my family! And even when I think I’m doing it right, I end up doing everything wrong!” Baby.

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) tries to console Neném (Vladimir Brichta) after fiasco at stake – 'The More Life, the Better'

Comprehensive, Paula will say that she will be with him at that moment, but the ace will speak harshly:

“But I don’t want you on my side! I don’t want you in my life! Get out of here! Forget about me!”

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will be rude to Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and send her out of his life – 'The More Life, the Better!'

Devastated, Paula will leave the player alone. But first, she will say a few good ones:

“No one treats me like that! Neither do you! Do you want to be alone? Stay! Do you want to sink in the mud? Go deep! There’s nothing worse than a person who feels sorry for herself! I love you, Baby. But love isn’t everything! Forget about me! you!”

31 Ten Friday Trombada gets mad at Baby, who doesn’t pay attention. Conrado’s contact appears and saves Guilherme and Flávia from the bandits. Neném’s family leaves the stadium disappointed. Trombada criticizes Neném, who is devastated. Guilherme is robbed when leaving the community. Baby is rude to Paula. Guilherme finds Rose in the restaurant and the waiter recognizes him. Ingrid and Flávia find a comment that Tuninha makes about Paula strange. Rose and Guilherme leave the restaurant without paying. Baby gets drunk in a bar. Paula is sorry for what happened with Neném and Flávia consoles her. Nedda will look for her son. Roni celebrates his brother’s defeat. Baby kisses Teak. Celina finds the photo of Neném and Rose. Paula suffers because of Neném and Flávia worries. Nedda finds Neném drunk with Teak. Check out the full summary for the day and week!