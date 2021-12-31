In the sights of Corinthians, Diego Costa mocks rumor that he would pay a fine to leave Atlético-MG | football

Striker Diego Costa decided to go to social networks to deny a rumor that he would be willing to pay his own fine (just over R$16 million) to terminate his contract with Atlético-MG and settle with Corinthians.

In an ironic tone, the attacker posted on his official Instagram account holding a bottle of beer, with the words:

“Only thing I’ve been paying and look there!!! Here’s a tip”

Diego has a contract with Atlético until the end of 2022. The penalty for termination is an amount corresponding to what he would have to receive in salary until the end of the contract, something close to R$16 million.

1 of 2 Diego Costa denies rumor that he would pay his own fine to make a deal with Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Diego Costa denies rumor that he would pay his own fine to make a deal with Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Some vehicles reported that, dissatisfied at Galo, the striker would be willing to take the value out of his own pocket to get rid of the club and be able to hit with another team. He vehemently denies it.

Diego was signed by Atlético in August 2021 at the request of Cuca, who would like a center forward to play alongside Hulk. For Galo, he played 19 matches and scored 5 goals – some important in the journey towards the Brazilian title, conquered after a 50-year fast.

The player has a contract with Galo, but according to a report by journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho (PVC), he is dissatisfied and asked to leave the team in 2022.

2 of 2 Diego Costa, Atlético-MG forward — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG Diego Costa, Atlético-MG forward — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG

For that, however, Diego would have to get another team willing to pay the high salary and negotiate with Galo to pay an amount for the termination of the contract.

THE ge he found that the matter divides opinions at Atlético, but the fact is that part of the board would not see major objections to the striker’s departure, aiming at a potential opening of space on the payroll for the hiring of new reinforcements, such as striker Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, for example.