In the Times of the Emperor: Pilar infuriates Tonico by revealing Samuel’s whereabouts





In the next chapters of “In the Times of the Emperor”, luck will be favorable for the good guys in the plot. Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will shock Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) by revealing the whereabouts of Samuel (Michel Gomes). The former musician left his chair to serve in the Paraguayan War, which will infuriate the politician.

The crook put the doctor’s fiance in jail and made it difficult for him to get out of prison in every way possible, but when he goes to the port to see the troops embark, he will meet with his rival and will not miss the chance to try to make fun of her.

“Pilar! How long! Have you come to honor the troops’ embarkation? Is it patriotism or is it really lacking, since the doctor can no longer work?” he will say. “I came to say goodbye to Samuel. He was summoned to the war by the Marquis de Caxias (Jackson Antunes)”, will surprise Pilar when making the revelation.

“How is it?”, the villain will question. “That’s right. Samuel went to war. You didn’t expect that, right, deputy?”, the doctor will mock. Soon after, she will leave the place and go look for Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros).

In her mind, she will celebrate the villain’s pot face: “Just Tonico’s goofy face to make me laugh on a day like today.”