Influenza causes Tamiflu to run out, but there are risks of indiscriminate use

Flu outbreaks across the country are causing a shortage of Tamiflu in pharmacies. The drug is an antiviral used to relieve flu-like symptoms caused by influenzaviruses A and B.

According to the Pharmaceutical Products Retail Trade Union (Sincofarma), it is only from the second week of January that stocks should be replenished, with the return of collective vacations.

The drug, which is sold under medical prescription, is recommended within 48 hours after the first symptoms, but only in specific cases. When used indiscriminately, it can end up causing antiviral resistance.

How does Tamiflu work?

According to the drug’s package insert, Tamiflu “reduces the proliferation (multiplication) of influenza, influenza A and B viruses, by inhibiting the release of viruses from already infected cells, inhibiting the entry of the virus into cells that have not yet been infected, and inhibiting of the spread of the virus in the organism”.

With this action, the duration of flu symptoms decreases, as well as the severity of the illness.

Who is it suitable for?

According to the Ministry of Health, Tamiflu is indicated in cases of flu syndrome for people who have conditions and risk factors for complications, regardless of their vaccination status.

This group includes pregnant women of any gestational age, mothers up to two weeks after delivery; adults over 60 years of age; children under 5 years old; indigenous population living in villages or with difficult access to health centers; patients with flu syndrome (GS); patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG); people with: asthma, lung problems, tuberculosis, cardiovascular disease (excluding high blood pressure), kidney and liver problems, blood disorders, and metabolic disorders.

The indication is based on the benefit that early treatment provides, both in reducing the duration of symptoms and in the occurrence of complications from influenza virus infection in these patients.