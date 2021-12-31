Intel ARC Alchemist to arrive in March with two high-end versions

DG2-512 and DG2-384 GPUs should battle directly with the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3060 Ti from NVIDIA. Check out the new rumors

Intel appears to be in for good surprises for CES 2022. According to the latest rumors, published by the IT Home website, the company plans to advertise through minus two high-end versions of your Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards, with scheduled for release in March 2022.

The information came from a source linked to the supply chain, which states that several partner GPU makers would have already received the chips for the testing phase (debugging).

Intel’s initial goal was to have its desktop boards ready for release in January, but given the scarcity of components, these plans were postponed (something already pointed out by the leaker MLD, as we reported earlier).

Competing with the NVIDIA RTX 3070?

Although it still doesn’t have an answer to cards like the NVIDIA RTX 3090, the Intel is targeting the high performance segment. The two main releases planned are the Intel Arc Alchemist with 512 execution units and 16GB of video memory (internally called DG2-512) and a variant with 384 EUs and 12GB.



In terms of performance, the first would be aiming for something between an NVIDIA RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti. The DG2-384 is designed to compete with the NVIDIA RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti boards, as reported.

According to IT Home, another launch that could rock the market is Intel Arc Alchemist with 128 execution units. She has had more details revealed recently, including a TDP of just 35W. An interesting point is that it would be able to compete directly with the RTX 2050, recently released by NVIDIA.

Intel GPUs also for notebooks

It is important to emphasize that the Intel also plans to bring the chips we mentioned to the notebook market, with possible adjustments in clocks, memory bandwidth and especially in power consumption, but possibly keeping the same number of cores and execution units.

THE Intel DG2-512 should work around 225W to 270W in its version for Desktops, while in notebooks this value should fluctuate between 120 and 150W. The DG2-384 would supposedly work at 150 to 200W (Desktops), while the mobile version would aim between 80 and 120W.



There are even smaller versions, based on variants of the chip, that promise to rock the input segment. In fact, the Intel competition could be great news for consumers, who will see an increased offering of GPUs and an intense fight in every market segment.

In addition to the boards manufactured in partnership with external assemblers, it is also expected that Intel will bring reference models, something done by both NVIDIA and AMD. Again, the release is scheduled for March 2022.

