Intel demonstrates PCIe 5.0 SSD reaching incredible 13GB/s on Alder Lake system

Wait until you see the result of two together

The best PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs already reach incredible speeds at the moment, compared to the basic and popular solutions. already the PCIe 5.0 generation SSDs promise to raise the numbers to something that is even difficult to imagine in practice. Intel, like other companies, canceled its physical space presentation at CES 2022 and ended up deciding to advance some of its presentations. Ryan Shrout, head of Intel’s performance department, demonstrated what a PCIe 5.0 SSD running on an Intel Alder Lake platform is.

Shrout presented everything on his Twitter. The PCIe 5.0 SSD chosen was a Samsung PM1743, enterprise-oriented storage solution. The SSD was on a bench with ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX and Core i9-12900K, plus an EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3. He used a 2.5″ drive adapter. Before showing what Samsung’s new corporate SSD PCIe 5.0 is capable of, he presented the result of an excellent PCIe 4.0 SSD, the WD SN850.

As was to be expected, Wester Digital’s solution basically manages to achieve the 7 GB/s promised at the factory. Already the Samsung PM1743 can deliver almost double the performance, incredible 13.8 GB/s. Then, in another Twitter post, Ryan Shrout shows two of these Samsung PCIe 5.0 SSDs in action. Both SSDs pass from unbelievable 28 GB/s, probably configured in RAID0.



– Continues after advertising –

So far, Samsung is the first to introduce an enterprise solution on PCIe 5.0 SSDs. But with the arrival of future generations of AMD EPYC CPUs, in addition to the next Intel Xeon CPUs, more manufacturers are expected to start introducing their solutions. The numbers presented here are colossal compared to what we have so far, as the workload at the corporate level demands this type of result and, of course, all this reflects a new generation.

Intel will reveal more in his online presentation at CES 2022 scheduled for January 4th.

Intel ARC Alchemist to arrive in March with two high-end versions

DG2-512 and DG2-384 GPUs should battle directly with the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3060 Ti from NVIDIA. Check out the new rumors



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech