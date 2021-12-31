Internacional prepares a package of reinforcements that can reach 7 names in the pre-season

During the week, Internacional intensified the search for reinforcements in the soccer market. The team from Porto Alegre seeks to reinforce almost all sectors, from the flanks to the wings. The arrival of Cacique Medida in Brazil served, mainly, so that the board could have more clarity when defining the squad’s priorities.

This Thursday morning (30), came the information that Nikão could be disembarking at CT Parque do Gigante in 2022. In addition to the Athletico-PR titleholder in recent seasons, Marinho, from Santos, and Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa, are others in more advanced conversations with the Colorado summit, as detailed by sector player Lucas Collar.

The journalist also added a ‘seventh’ target for the POA club: “Nikão, Marinho and Wesley Moraes advanced. Inter have conversations with Bruno Gomes (Vasco), Tomás Rincón (Torino), Fabrício Bustos (Independiente). Another external one is on the radar, but the name “hasn’t leaked yet”, guarantees the board”, Collar wrote on his Twitter this afternoon.

Earlier, Bolavip Brasil took the opportunity to pass on information about the interest in Bruno Gomes, from Vasco da Gama, who has a contract until 2023. Previously, Colorado had Andrey’s ideal ‘shirt 5’, who did not renew with Cruz-Maltino and will be free on the market after the 31st (tomorrow); the trend is for new contacts to emerge.

Bustos is seen as a huge market opportunity by most fans, at least on social media. The right-back was the target of clubs in SP, such as the case of Palmeiras, which was very close to the athlete. The arrival of the 25-year-old player is seen with good eyes, as Heitor is seen as a jewel to be cut in Rio Grande do Sul.