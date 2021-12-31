Internacional wins São Paulo’s competition and forwards hit with Premier League striker

Striker who belongs to Aston Villa, from England, is ready with Internacional for a one-year loan, until the end of 2022

End of the novel. forward Wesley Moraes, which was probed by palm trees and São Paulo, accepted the offer of International and has what it takes to be Colorado’s backup for the 2022 season. The agreement is for a one-year loan at no cost..

THE ESPN.com.br found that the negotiation is practically defined, but that the contract has not yet been signed. Few details remain to be settled before Wesley is made official by the new club.

Inter beat São Paulo’s competition in the negotiation. The soccer project presented by the team from Rio Grande do Sul seemed more consistent, since the offers of the two teams were practically identical. The trend is for the striker to arrive in Brazil in the coming days and already do pre-season with the squad.

In recent days, the ESPN.com.br He added that Wesley had terminated his contract with Club Brugge, from Belgium, with whom he had a loan agreement until June 2022.

Linked to Aston Villa, from England, the striker previously called the attention of Palmeiras, who withdrew from an agreement with the athlete shortly after and did not even present a proposal for him.

Wesley Moraes was called up by Tite at the end of 2019, when he got off to a good start in the Premier League. However, the player dropped his performance and suffered a knee injury.

At the start of the current season, he was loaned to Club Brugge, Belgium, where he played six games without breaking the net.