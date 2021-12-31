Irregular rehabilitation clinic closed in Betim – Gerais

The Betim Health Surveillance was at the clinic after reports of irregularities and ill-treatment (photo: Adeildo Silva/Disclosure) A rehabilitation center for drug addicts and alcoholics was closed by the Health Surveillance for irregularities, in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (RMBH), this Thursday (12/30). The inspection action took place after allegations of ill-treatment of patients undergoing treatment. The place called Centro Teraputico Renovao used to be located in Bairro Charneca and does not have a sanitary permit. The operation is still in progress.

So far, 62 people have been found in a precarious situation – 24 women, including a 70-year-old woman and a teenager, and 38 men, five of them teenagers. Some inmates needed medical care and were taken to health units by Samu.

A multi-professional team of technicians from the departments of Health and Social Welfare, the Municipal Superintendence of Public Policies on Drugs (Supod), as well as the Municipal Guard and the Guardianship Council of Betim, are at the site carrying out inspections.

According to the press office of the Municipality of Betim, patients are being referred to municipal shelters and Social Assistance is carrying out a case-by-case survey of inmates to identify their city of origin and contact their respective families.

The report tried to contact a person in charge of the clinic, but so far has not received a response.