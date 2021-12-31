Israel Receives First Shipment of Pills Against Covid-19 – News

Israel, a pioneer country in vaccination against Covid-19, received this Thursday (30) its first batch of pills from Pfizer against the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in addition to approving a fourth dose of the vaccine for immunosuppressed people.

The drug “will help us get through the next peak of the Ômicron wave,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said after the cargo arrived at Tel Aviv airport.

Sought by the AFP, the Ministry of Health did not report the amount of pills received.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the treatment, marketed under the name Paxlovid by the American laboratory Pfizer.

The pill allows an 88% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths in risk groups when taken within the first five days after the onset of symptoms, according to clinical trials that included more than 2,200 people.

“It is a key element, along with the vaccine and the mask, in the strategy to contain the new wave due to Ômicron,” Ran Balicer, head of innovation at the Israeli health insurance fund Clalit, told AFP.

He said Pfizer’s treatment could save people most at risk of developing serious symptoms of the virus and reduce the pressure on hospitals.

Israeli authorities reported nearly 4,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a record since September, but so far there has been no sharp rise in admissions.

The prime minister said last week that all Israelis over 60 and health care professionals would be entitled to a fourth dose of the vaccine. The decision has not yet been approved by the Ministry of Health.

The director of the folder, Nachman Ash, authorized on Thursday a fourth dose for some immunosuppressed people.

About 4.2 million of Israel’s 9.3 million residents, or more than half of adults, received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine.