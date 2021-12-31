Israel to Offer 4th Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine for Immunosuppressed | Health

The director general of the Ministry of Health of Israel, Nachman Ash, announced this Thursday (30) that the country has approved and will offer a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for immunosuppressed patients.

A panel of experts at the Ministry of Health last week recommended that Israel offer a fourth injection of Pfizer’s vaccine to healthcare professionals and people over age 60 or with compromised immune systems.

Ash, whose approval is needed to launch a new booster campaign, has yet to announce a decision. According to him, the additional dose is indicated for immunocompromised people, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients. “If we see signs that serious disease is likely to increase among older populations, then we will make that decision,” he said.

Hospitalization of children soars in the US and creates new fears of the micron

Vaccines also protect those who already had Covid-19, shows study by Fiocruz

The country had already been a pioneer in the application of the first booster dose, the third in the vaccination process against covid-19.

On Monday (27), an Israeli hospital began testing the fourth dose in a group of health professionals. The goal is to find out if the boost will help fight the omicron variant. Results are expected within two weeks.

On Tuesday (21), Soroka hospital, in the city of Beersheba, confirmed the first death due to the omicron variant in the country. A 60-year-old man with a series of pre-existing serious illnesses died two weeks after being admitted to the coronavirus treatment area.

According to a note released by the hospital, “the morbidity resulted mainly from previous illnesses and not from respiratory infections caused by the coronavirus”.

In December, the Brazilian government also announced the fourth dose for immunosuppressed patients.

Answering questions: what to expect from vaccination in Brazil in 2022

According to the technical note from the Ministry of Health, the dose is indicated for “all immunocompromised individuals over 18 years of age who received three doses in the primary regimen (two doses and an additional dose), which should be administered after 4 months “.

In Brazil, the following are considered immunocompromised patients: