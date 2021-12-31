It is possible to anticipate FGTS withdrawals by Caixa Tem; see how it works

The bank informs that the measure seeks to facilitate the access of all workers to the values ​​of the withdrawal-birthday of the FGTS.

Through the Caixa Tem application, there is already the possibility of anticipating and joining the modality of birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS). Starting this Tuesday (28/12), users will be able to access the service directly through the application. Another novelty disclosed by Caixa is that the minimum value for hiring is not more than R$2,000.00, but R$500.00.

The bank informs that the measure seeks to facilitate the access of all workers to the values ​​of the withdrawal-birthday of the FGTS. One of the features is that the user will not need to travel to the branch to carry out the anticipation process.

Workers may request up to three years in advance of the withdrawal-birthday and with a minimum value of R$500.00. An important detail is that the user must have the Caixa Tem and registration updated. Even customers who have the CPF negative can guarantee the resource.

For the bank, the initiative will not represent a risk, as the guarantee is given by the FGTS itself. Caixa also reported that the rate is 1.49% per month. The birthday withdrawal is one of the FGTS modalities that help the worker to have access to the amount reserved in the account.

However, it is noteworthy that this person loses the chance to withdraw the full amount in the event of unfair dismissal. Therefore, only 40% of the termination fine on the deposit in the fund is released. Those who opt for the withdrawal-birthday and give up, in turn, must wait 24 months for this change to be validated.