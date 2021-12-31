Italy approves use of pill against covid-19

Italy authorized this Thursday (30) the use of two antivirals, molnupiravir and remdesivir, in the treatment of patients with covid-19 not hospitalized and with mild to moderate disease of recent onset, but at high risk for developing severe symptoms.

The announcement was made by the Technical-Scientific Commission (CTS) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) and refers to patients “with concomitant clinical conditions that represent specific risk factors for the development of severe covid-19”.

Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral authorized for emergency distribution by the Italian Ministry of Health since 26 November 2021, which is indicated for use within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

The duration of treatment, which consists of taking four tablets (200 mg) twice a day, is 5 days. For your prescription, it is planned to use a monitoring record that will be available online on the Aifa website, according to the note.

Aifa’s determination of the methods takes effect from December 30th. Molnupiravir will be distributed by the Commissioner Structure to the Regions from 4 January.

In the case of remdesivir, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently approved an extension of the indication to treat patients at high risk of developing severe Covid-19 without the use of oxygen therapy and can be used within 7 days of onset symptoms, according to Aifa.

The duration of treatment, which consists of intravenous administration, is 3 days. Also for this new indication, the use of a monitoring record is foreseen”, adds the agency.

The decision comes on the day the country set a new record for daily cases of Covid-19 and for the first time surpassed the mark of 100,000 infections in a single day.