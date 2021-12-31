Italy surpasses 100,000 Covid cases in 24 hours for the 1st time – Época Negócios

+



Health workers are vaccinated at a hospital in Rome, Italy (Photo: Getty Images)

This Thursday (30) Italy broke a new record for daily cases of Covid-19 and for the first time surpassed the mark of 100,000 infections in a single day.

According to the Ministry of Health, 126,888 new positive diagnoses were registered, a figure almost 30% higher than the previous record, last Wednesday (29), with 98,020 cases.

In addition, it represents an increase of 184% compared to Thursday last week, when 44,595 contagions were counted. This is the fifth day of record cases in Italy in just one week and the third in a row.

The seven-day moving average of contagions reached 66,325 on Thursday, a number 224% higher than two weeks ago, which characterizes a curve in sharp acceleration.

The total number of active cases is also a record: 779,463, of which 98.4% (767,371) are in home isolation. Italy also has 10,866 hospitalized in ward beds (1.4%) and 1,226 patients in ICUs (0.2%), higher values ​​since the second half of May.

The bulletin registers 134 entries in intensive care this Thursday, the highest daily number since the beginning of May. The moving average of ICU admissions stands at 110, up 42% from two weeks ago.

The difference in the rate of growth of cases and hospitalizations can be explained by the level of vaccination of the population (almost 80% with the first cycle completed), which makes the infections caused by the Ômicron variant in people already immunized to be asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

The balance of this farm still counts 156 deaths, a small increase compared to the 148 deaths last Wednesday, but this index is also growing at a much slower pace than that of cases.

The moving average of deaths stands at 143, up 34% from 14 days ago. Also according to the Ministry of Health, Italy has 5,981,428 cases and 137,247 victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

Restrictions

To avoid the risk of overloading hospitals, the Italian government last Wednesday approved the extension of the so-called “enhanced green pass”, a health certificate granted only to those vaccinated or newly cured of Covid-19.

This document was already required at sporting events, concerts, nightclubs and covered areas of bars and restaurants, but from January 10th, it will also be charged at hotels and reception structures, outdoor restaurant tables, congresses, fairs, cable cars, swimming pools, museums and even public transport.

In practice, anyone who has not been vaccinated against Covid or has not been cured of the disease for less than six months will be excluded from most of social life. On the other hand, the government exempted from quarantine those immunized with the booster dose who had contact with positive cases.