Itapemirim asks for suspension of 16 interstate bus lines | Tourism and Travel

The National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) responded to the request of Viação Itapemirim to suspend 16 interstate bus lines operated by the company.
In all, 73 cities will be impacted by the measure that takes effect on the 27th, according to an ordinance published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (30).
The lines that the transport company will no longer serve are:
- Areia (PB) – Recife (PE), prefix nº 13-0023-00;
- Belo Horizonte (MG) – Recife (PE), prefix nº 06-0334-00;
- Brasília (DF) – Maceió (AL), prefix nº 12-0166-00;
- Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (ES) – Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ), prefix nº 17-0105-00;
- Caldas Novas (GO) – Maceió (AL), prefix nº 12-0167-00
- Feira de Santana (BA) – Fortaleza (CE), prefix nº 05-0143-00;
- Recife (PE) – Barra do Garças (MT), prefix nº 04-0030-00;
- Recife (PE) – Curitiba (PR), prefix nº 04-0036-00;
- Recife (PE) – Foz do Iguaçu (PR), prefix nº 04-0037-00;
- Recife (PE) – Rio de Janeiro (RJ), prefix No. 04-0033-00;
- Recife (PE) – São Paulo (SP), prefix nº 04-0034-00;
- Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – Teresina (PI), prefix nº 07-0109-00;
- Salvador (BA) – Sobral (CE), prefix nº 05-0145-00;
- São Paulo (SP) – João Pessoa (PB), prefix nº 08-0087-00;
- São Paulo (SP) – Santa Cruz do Capibaribe (PE), prefix nº 08-0094-00;
- Teresina (PI) – Belém (PA), prefix nº 18-0005-00.
The Itapemirim group also owns the ITA airline (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos), which, on the 17th, suspended all its flights, leaving thousands of passengers without transport.
The company had 513 flights scheduled between last Friday and the next (31), according to a survey on the website of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). The flights would depart from the airports of Guarulhos (SP), Galeão (RJ), Brasília (DF), Recife (PE), Salvador (BA), among others.
Last Tuesday (28), Procon-SP signed an agreement with the company for reimbursement within 10 days of harmed consumers.
Itapemirim passengers protest the suspension of flights at the São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks