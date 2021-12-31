Itaú customers may suffer a virtual attack in the coming days

If you are an Itaú customer, be alert: a new virus on the Android system is using pages similar to the Google Play Store to perform scams.

The malware identifies the personal information of app users to carry out financial transfers without the victims noticing the fraud.

These cyber attacks were discovered by security officials, but so far only Itaú customers can be harmed by this virus.

Cyber ​​Safe News reported that the application, which has the same name and icon as Itaú, can lead users to download the program in the virtual store, as it leads customers to believe that it is the real bank app. According to the website:

The author of the threat created a fake Google Play Store page and hosted the malware that targets Itaú Unibanco under the name of ‘sincronizador.apk’”.

The fake app also reports on Google that it has been downloaded more than 1,895,897 times, which is yet another scam for users to feel confident in downloading the malware.

When installing the virus and opening the fake app through the Google Play Store, the app asks for permission to enable accessibility, notifications, window content retrieval and other device data. This enables cyber attacks and financial scams on the accounts of Itaú customers and the carrying out of clandestine financial transfers.

About Google Security

Google has recently updated its restrictions to protect its users from these permissions that make it possible for apps to steal personal data from Android devices.

However, scholars claim that these cyber threats are always improving their strategies to not be located in the digital space to make new victims.

Therefore, the alert is worth: always check the website or application where you make your information available. Also, make sure your mobile apps are really legitimate.

Also remember to always download the programs from the Google Play Store or other official platforms to avoid having your data stolen or exposed.

