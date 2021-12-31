Itaú (ITUB4) informs that fake app created by cybercriminals has already been taken down

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB3;ITUB4), the largest Brazilian private bank, reported on Thursday (30) that a fake bank application created by cybercriminals was taken down.

Cybercriminals created a fake Itaú Unibanco application to try to steal data and make fraudulent transactions.

Hackers created a fake Google Play Store page that hosts malware, or “malicious software”, in Itaú’s deceptive application.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Through fake messages to the bank’s customers, they tricked people into downloading a synchronizer, which would be needed to carry out transactions in the real Itaú application.

Thus, the customer was directed to the fake Google store version and the malware was installed when downloading.

To make the fake APP more similar to the real one from the bank, there was an icon and colors similar to Itaú’s and also the information that 1,895,897 downloads had taken place.

The fake application was discovered by Cyble and reported in recent days by technology websites in Brazil and abroad. The malware is called “synchronizer.apk”.

As soon as the malware is executed, as described on the portal by Cyble, a company specializing in digital security, it tries to carry out banking operations, without the knowledge of customers.

The malware also infects the customer’s device and can even steal personal and financial data.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Itaú Unibanco reported that “this is a typical case of social engineering, in which criminals host a fake application on an equally fake page”.

“The bank also clarified that there was no impact on its customers.”

(With Content Status)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related