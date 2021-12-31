It’s already 2022 in New Zealand and Australia; watch videos

New Years Eve fireworks erupt over Sydneys iconic Harbor Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2022. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)


New Years Eve fireworks erupt over Sydneys iconic Harbor Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2022. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

It’s already 2022 in New Zealand and Australia. The first countries to celebrate the turn of the year, in Oceania, are more than 16 hours apart from Brazil.

In New Zealand, the arrival of the year was celebrated with a light show called “Auckland is calling”, as the country is one of the first to celebrate New Zealand’s New Year. The country’s capital is the first metropolis in the world to turn the year around.

A little later, it’s Australia’s turn. There, the turning point was also marked by the fireworks display in the traditional Sydney harbour.

The countries that first celebrate the turn of the year are Kiribati, a country located in the Central Pacific; Samoa and Carolina Island, Oceania.

All over the world, celebrations are still marked by the pandemic. Several countries canceled the parties or limited the attendance.

