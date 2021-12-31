It’s already 2022 in New Zealand and Australia; watch videos

posted on 12/31/2021 10:11 AM / updated on 12/31/2021 11:52 AM



New Years Eve fireworks erupt over Sydneys iconic Harbor Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2022. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) – (credit: Mohammad FAROOQ / AFP)

It’s already 2022 in New Zealand and Australia. The first countries to celebrate the turn of the year, in Oceania, are more than 16 hours apart from Brazil.

In New Zealand, the arrival of the year was celebrated with a light show called “Auckland is calling”, as the country is one of the first to celebrate New Zealand’s New Year. The country’s capital is the first metropolis in the world to turn the year around.

New Zealand welcomes in the New Year with a light show over the Auckland Harbor Bridge.#NewYear2022 pic.twitter.com/PkEth8q6mO — Priyanshu Singh???????????????????????? (@Priyans93318701) December 31, 2021

A little later, it’s Australia’s turn. There, the turning point was also marked by the fireworks display in the traditional Sydney harbour.

Happy New Year from Sydney Australia. Here’s to a better year in 2022. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/GE0SMaXkH7 — Michelle ???????? (@michelle040) December 31, 2021

Happy New Year from Sydney pic.twitter.com/cKeqb2p021 — NICOLA not Nicole or Natalie ?? (@sympaticoshores) December 31, 2021

The countries that first celebrate the turn of the year are Kiribati, a country located in the Central Pacific; Samoa and Carolina Island, Oceania.

All over the world, celebrations are still marked by the pandemic. Several countries canceled the parties or limited the attendance.