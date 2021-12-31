It’s already 2022! See pictures of the turn around the world

While Brazil says goodbye to 2021 this Friday (31), it is already able to follow the celebration of 2022 in countries around the world that have already made the turnaround. Follow the main celebrations of the turn to 2022 in CNN. 1 in 9 Welcome, 2022! In Sydney, Australia, traditional fireworks display on Harbor Bridge marks a turning point. See New Year’s Eve photos around the world Credit: Mark Evans/Getty Images

two in 9 Enlarged view of Sydney after turning to 2022 Credit: Mark Evans/Getty Images

3 in 9 Before Australia, the city of Auckland, New Zealand, celebrated the arrival of January 1, 2022 Credit: Dave Rowland/Getty Images for Auckland Unlimited)

4 in 9 Australians in Melbourne, another big city in the country that hosted 2022 Credit: Getty Images

5 in 9 New Year in Melbourne, Australia Credit: Getty Images

6 in 9 Celebrations at Revolutionary Square in Vladivostok, Russia Credit: Yuri Smityuk / TASS via Getty Images)

7 in 9 2022 arrives in Vladivostok, Russia Credit: Yuri Smityuk/TASS via Getty Images

8 in 9 Young celebrates 2022 in Tokyo, Japan Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

9 in 9 Japanese take pictures as 2022 arrives in the city of Tokyo Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Auckland, New Zealand, was the first among the major cities in Oceania to celebrate the New Year. Two hours later, the traditional fireworks display at Sydney Harbor Bridge, Australia, was followed by the rest of the world.

In the early Brazilian afternoon, the cities of Tokyo, Japan, and Vladivostok, Russia, also welcomed the new year.

Due to the Ômicron variant and the spread of Influenza in the country, most capitals canceled New Year’s Eve parties.