It’s already 2022! See pictures of the turn around the world
Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago
While Brazil says goodbye to 2021 this Friday (31), it is already able to follow the celebration of 2022 in countries around the world that have already made the turnaround.
Follow the main celebrations of the turn to 2022 in CNN.
Auckland, New Zealand, was the first among the major cities in Oceania to celebrate the New Year. Two hours later, the traditional fireworks display at Sydney Harbor Bridge, Australia, was followed by the rest of the world.
In the early Brazilian afternoon, the cities of Tokyo, Japan, and Vladivostok, Russia, also welcomed the new year.
Due to the Ômicron variant and the spread of Influenza in the country, most capitals canceled New Year’s Eve parties.