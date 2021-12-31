Ivete Sangalo encourages choir against Jair Bolsonaro

Ivete Sangalo’s name is booming on social media after the singer encouraged the audience to scream against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a concert held in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, last Wednesday night (29/12 ).

The singer, sometimes criticized for not taking a political stand, appears dancing during the shouts of “Hey Bolsonaro, go take it in the ass”. At one point, she encourages fans to scream louder with taunts like “I haven’t heard” and “It’s low”.

🚨VEJA: In a concert, Ivete Sangalo dances and encourages the audience to sing louder and louder “Hey Bolsonaro, vai take no c*” pic.twitter.com/uOR7VPqped — I SHOCKED #BBB22 (@shock) December 30, 2021

Later, Ivete comments that Bolsonaro “will end up listening [os gritos] it was so loud” and receives applause from those present at the venue. This is not the first recent public demonstration against the President of the Republic.

During Gusttavo Lima’s concert in Rio de Janeiro, the audience shouted “Fora Bolsonaro”. The singer, who shows support for the president, asked for the song to continue playing, ignoring the popular demonstration.

