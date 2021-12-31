Jada Pinkett Smith talks about baldness due to an autoimmune disease; understand the table – 12/30/2021

Living with hair loss, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a humorous video on her Instagram telling her how she handles the problem. The actress and presenter of “Red Table Talk” suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that can cause hair loss in various parts of the body.

On social media, Jada even joked that she’s going to wear jewelry to hide the flaw in her scalp. “I’ve gotten to the point where I can only laugh. You know I’ve been dealing with alopecia and, out of nowhere, this flaw appeared here. Look at this. It came out of nowhere and will be harder to hide. So I thought I’d better show it to everyone , so that no doubts arise”, says the actress (see the video below in full):

What is alopecia?

Alopecia, or just hair loss as we commonly call it, can be caused by genetic influences, local inflammatory processes or systemic diseases.

One of the most common types of alopecia is areata, considered an autoimmune disease — when cells attack the body itself. It affects approximately 2% of the world population at different levels and can affect from small areas of the scalp or beard, through circular lesions, to causing the complete absence of hairs throughout the body.

Another common type of alopecia is androgenetic, which is also autoimmune and causes progressive thinning of the hair. It is more recurrent among men, whose areas most affected are the crown and frontal region (entrances).

On the other hand, women — an estimated 5% have androgenetic alopecia — suffer from more mild symptoms such as hair loss in the central region of the scalp. In their case, periods of intense fall may be related to menstrual irregularities, acne or obesity. Hair loss in people with some type of alopecia can also be intensified by emotional factors, such as intense stress.

The condition is not contagious and poses no health risks. According to the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), cases of total loss of hair in the body due to alopecia are a minority and affect about 5% of individuals who suffer from the problem.

Is there treatment?

Yes. According to the SBD, alopecia areata can be treated with topical medications to control the disease, reduce defects and prevent new ones from arising. They stimulate the follicle to produce hair again, and they need to continue until the disease goes away.

However, as it is an autoimmune disease, there is no treatment considered definitive to prevent hair loss. Thus, it is likely that the patient will need constant monitoring and face periods of intense hair loss and others of stability.

For areas that have been completely taken over by the hair loss, an alternative is hair transplantation. It helps to improve the aesthetic appearance by reimplanting hairs from the scalp in the bald region. Despite improving the areas affected by baldness, the technique does not prevent the fall in other areas.

Among the various alternatives, specialists emphasize that it is essential for the patient to seek a dermatologist so that he can understand the causes of hair loss and for the doctor to define the best treatment for the case.

* with information from articles published on 06/10/2020 and 02/04/2021.