Jaffar Bambirra celebrates success of his song in ‘The More Life, the Better!’: ‘It was a gift’ | The More Life the Better!

A musician in the soap opera and in real life, Jaffar Bambirra is also the owner of a song that is on the soundtrack of “ the more life the better !”. That’s right: in addition to being an actor and a singer, he’s also a composer. So much so that “ when i was your match ” became the theme of Murilo and Flávia (Valentina Herszage). It’s that beautiful song that has even been sung by the four protagonists:

🎶 “I won’t follow you wherever you go… And if you think you met me, which I did, it reminded me a little of me, my love almost convinced me…” 🎶

Murilo sings to Flávia

Jaffar says he was surprised when he found out that one of his songs would be in the soap opera – and precisely in a plot where he would be playing a singer:

“I had already worked with Allan Fiterman, our director, on ‘The Seventh Guardian,’ and at the time I released ‘When I Was Your Pair,’ but I didn’t know if he had listened or not. In the middle of the pandemic, already knowing about the soap opera, we were talking on the phone about the character, he told me that the song would be on the score. I was very happy, it was a gift he gave me, I’ve already told him a few times how grateful I am and how important it was.”

Jaffar Bambirra also sang for Valentina Herszage in the soap opera 'Pega Pega'

But it’s not the first time that Jaffar has a song in dramaturgy. In “grab hold“, Márcio, his character, sang to Bebeth, his girlfriend, played by Valentina Herszage. And the song was also his authorship. Still, the actor tells why the work in “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!” so special:

“But this is my first character who is really a singer, as a profession. It’s been very interesting to see, because I tried to bring a way on stage for Murilo that was different from Jaffar. Watching that is really good.

Vanda (Ana Hikari), Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) play in a band on 'Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!'

Murilo and Vanda’s band has already been reinforced by Flávia, who turns and moves her voice loose with the duo. And fans of this trio can celebrate: soon, according to Jaffar, a new member is coming:

“Our rapport happened right away, it’s so much that we don’t let go anymore. And wait, there are more people to join this band, yes…”

Flávia performs at Pulp Fiction alongside Murilo and Vanda

Flávia, Vanda and Murilo perform on the street