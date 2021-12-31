Japanese player abuses his patience when taking a penalty; watch

The Japanese National High School Football Championship, which started last Tuesday (28) and runs until January 10th, seems to be a factory of unusual throws. After a team showed the world – and made it work – a rehearsed ‘childish’ move, a player from another team decided to innovate in the penalty kick and abused the goalkeeper’s patience.

The protagonist of the time was the defender Taguchi Soraga, of Ryutsu Keizai HS, who faced Kindai Wakayama. It took him no less than 25 seconds to take a maximum penalty. At least, the result was positive, as the goalkeeper ended up displaced – or distracted – and the penalty was well converted.

Taguchi Soraga positioned himself in the penalty area and took his first steps. When he decided to ‘run’ to the ball, he chose to do it as slowly as possible, with very short steps. Halfway there, another stop. Expectation. A jump in place and another slow ‘run’ to the ball before hitting the goal.

Another pearl of the Japanese High School Championship. Ryutsu Keizai HS player made the opposing goalkeeper wait a little while until reaching the lime mark. 🤣pic.twitter.com/2SWd9LSM1k — Japan日本FC (@japaofcbr) December 29, 2021

defeat on penalties

The bid took place during a penalty shootout between the teams. In normal time, draw 1-1. Kyota Kobayashi opened the scoring for Ryutsu Keizai eight minutes into the first half, and Taniguchi Kintaro equalized the score 19 minutes into the second half.

Despite scoring the goal and going around the world with the video of the move, Ryutsu Keizai HS had no reason to celebrate in the end, as they lost 5-4 on penalties.