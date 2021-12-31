Japanese player goes viral by hitting a penalty “longest in recent times”; watch

If that happens in professional football… During the National High School Football Championship in Japan, one of the players decided to ride a wave and it took no less than 25 seconds to shoot a penalty. Some even say that it was the longest penalty in recent times. Jeez! The competition started last Tuesday (28th), and runs until January 10th.

In the video that circulates in the networks, it is possible to notice that the player Taguchi Soraga, from Ryutsu Keizai HS, abuses the patience of the goalkeeper and the referee. In professional football, there is a maximum time to take the penalty and, if it is not met, the person responsible can take a penalty. But it seems that this is behind us in amateur football… On the positive side, at least it worked, since the ball was in the corner and the goal was scored.

Kindai Wakayama’s goalkeeper is waiting for a long time for the kick. Taguchi positioned himself at the line of the penalty area and took a few seconds to take his first steps. When he decided to go to the ball, he opted for the hard mode, with extremely short and slow steps. Halfway there it made another stop, a jump in the same place and another slow “run” to the ball, all before hitting the goal. Watch:

Another pearl of the Japanese High School Championship. Ryutsu Keizai HS player made the opposing goalkeeper wait a little while until reaching the lime mark. 🤣pic.twitter.com/2SWd9LSM1k — Japan日本FC (@japaofcbr) December 29, 2021

The move, unusual to say the least, took place during a penalty shootout between the teams. In normal time, the result was a 1-1 draw. Despite everything, the ball and the goal were not enough to lead Ryutsu Keizai HS team to victory. The player is going around the world with the viral video, but his team was defeated 5×4 by the opponents.

In the same championship, another move had already attracted a lot of public attention. In a free kick, while two players were close to the ball, another five were at the entrance to the penalty area and started to play spinning, like “ciranda, cirandinha”. The rehearsed move disoriented the opposing defense and it worked, because just before the foul was hit, the wheel was undone and the players got the goal. Check out: