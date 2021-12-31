Japanese Synopsis of Doctor Strange 2 reveals BIG spoiler

A new synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness highlights the importance of Stephen Strange in a post-Avengers: Ultimatum world.

Marvel Japan posted the synopsis of the film, which arrives in May 2022 and continues the events of Spider-Man: No Return to Home. In the last film, Stephen performs a risky spell that rips the multiverse apart, and the consequences will make him join Wong, Scarlet Witch and America Chavez. But they will also pit him against a deadly enemy: himself.

Synopsis

“The door to the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have departed after a fierce battle in Avengers: Ultimatum, the former surgeon, genius and strongest wizard of all, Doctor Strange, must play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous of all, opened the door to a mysterious madness called “Multiverse”. To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong, the Supreme Sorcerer, and the Scarlet Sorceress, the most powerful of the Avengers, Wanda. But a terrible threat hangs over humanity and the entire universe that can no longer hold its power. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange… Director Sam Raimi, who expressed a unique worldview, will captivate the entire world with overwhelming scale and an unprecedented visual experience that will transcend time and space!”

Future

The idea that Strange is the new Captain America or Iron Man is still unclear, but the synopsis makes it clear that he is certainly a high-ranking Avenger now that they are gone.

Of course, No Homecoming revealed that Wong is actually the Ultimate Mage, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings showed the mage giving orders alongside Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel.

Villain

What the synopsis confirms, however, is that the other Doctor Strange in the trailer for Multiverse of Madness will be the main threat in the film. It’s not clear if it’s the same character as What If…? , but the concept seems to be similar. Stranger will have to face at least one version of himself from the multiverse, and that won’t be all he will face.

The movie’s toy line features another Marvel villain, while the trailer shows the Avengers facing off against a tentacled being that could be the Shuma-Gorath from the comic book. And, of course, Baron Mordo will return looking to prevent Stephen from constantly intruding on the universe – and the multiverse – with his magic.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 5, 2022.