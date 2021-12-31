Joia do River Plate overtakes Gabigol and is elected King of America in 2021; Brazil dominates national team of the year

Forward Julián Álvarez, from River Plate, won the 2021 edition of the King of America, a traditional election promoted by the Uruguayan newspaper El País

Julian Álvarez is King of America 2021. the jewel of river plate won the traditional election promoted by the Uruguayan newspaper El Pais, which is published annually on December 31, and is made up of nominations by sports journalists from across the continent.

The 21-year-old forward left big names behind to take the title, the last of the year. Gabigol, of the Flamengo, was in second place with 45 votes (21% of the total). Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez, champion of the Libertadores Conmebol fur palm trees.

Other Brazilian players were also voted on in the 2021 King of America election: Hulk, Raphael Veiga, Weverton, Bruno Henrique, Rony, Dudu and Everton Ribeiro.

Revealed by the Monumental de Núñez team, Álvarez already has an important resume in his still short career. Champion of Conmebol Libertadores in 2018, he was on Marcelo Gallardo’s team in the winning teams for the Recopa Sudamericana, Copa Argentina and Supercopa Argentina in 2019, in addition to the title of the Argentine Championship won in 2021.

Julián Álvarez celebrates goal for River Plate Hernan Cortez/Getty Images

Julián Álvarez was also present on the team at Argentina that conquered the 2021 America’s Cup by winning the Brazilian team in Maracanã plan.

Dominant in the last editions of Libertadores, the Brazilian teams were also the majority in the selection of the year published by the the country. Of the 11 players selected for the team of the season, nine competed in the biggest club competition in America for teams in Brazil.

See below how the ‘ideal 11 of America’ of 2021 turned out:

Goalkeeper: Weverton (Palm Trees);

Sides: Byron Castillo (Barcelona-EQU) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG);

Defenders: Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) and Junior Alonso (Atlético-MG);

Socks: William Arão (Flemish), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flemish);

Attackers: Hulk (Atlético-MG), Gabigol (Flemish) and Julián Álvarez (River Plate).