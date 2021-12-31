Joinville confirms a death from influenza Influenza this Thursday

The Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive-SC) registered one death from the flu in Joinville. The victim is a 96-year-old woman, who lives in the city and who had influenza, type A. The death of a 12-year-old girl was also confirmed. She was a resident of Brusque and was confirmed for influenza A H3.

Until December 2021, 55 cases of influenza were registered in the State, being: one of influenza A (H1N1) pdm09, two cases of influenza B, 47 cases of influenza H3 and 5 cases of influenza A (not subtyped or inconclusive) .

In Santa Catarina, influenza virus surveillance occurs through collections carried out weekly in the Sentinel Units for Flu Syndrome (SG) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), in addition to the analysis of all cases of SRAG admitted to the ICU and deaths.

Dive explains that not all suspected cases carry out sample collection. Therefore, the agency reminds of the need for health services to consider the influenza virus as an agent in cases of SG and SARS, especially in the population at higher risk, such as children, the elderly and those with comorbidities.

In the assessment of the director of Dive-SC, João Augusto Brancher Fuck, although the results on the surface protein neuraminidase (N) have not yet been released, it is likely that the virus circulating in the state is H3N2, considering the information about the disease in the other states of the country.

“Prevention is one of the ways in which the population is protected. The natural ventilation of environments is one of the main measures to prevent influenza and several other respiratory transmission diseases, such as Covid-19, colds, meningitis, among others”.

The director adds that the so-called Cough Etiquette is essential for prevention. That’s because the infectious droplets expelled in coughs or sneezes can reach up to 1.5 meters away, reaching people and the entire nearby region.

Read too:

– Understand the differences in flu and Covid-19 symptoms

– Department of Health issues alerts and monitors flu cases in Santa Catarina

Vaccination

The application of the vaccine is available to the entire population from 6 months of age, in addition to the groups listed as priority. Thus, Dive-SC has already sent an official letter to reinforce that the Health Departments use the doses that are still available in stocks. The vaccination coverage achieved in the state was 67.5%.

Treatment

The start of treatment does not require laboratory diagnostic confirmation, being at the physician’s discretion. The importance of prescribing oseltamivir phosphate is highlighted for all cases of GS that have conditions and risk factors for complications, regardless of the vaccination status, even in outpatient care. The drug is available throughout the network of the Unified Health System (SUS), in all municipalities in Santa Catarina.

Influenza

The influenza virus is an acute febrile infectious disease with an increased risk of complications in some vulnerable groups. The disease can progress to more severe forms, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) and even death.

“Closed spaces retain moisture and heat, making several microorganisms of respiratory transmission remain viable for longer in the environment and, with the agglomeration of people, favor their transmission”, explains infectologist physician Fábio Gaudenzi.

“It is also important that personal objects are not shared and that hands are washed several times a day, with soap and water, or sanitized with alcohol gel, as the surfaces touched may be contaminated”, he adds.

Receive news straight on cell entering the groups of The Joinville Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube