Jorge Jesus at Corinthians? Journalist says Timão can ‘cross’ the Rooster

The coaches’ ‘Mercado da Bola’ is on fire! And without a doubt, the main free name in the square is Jorge Jesus. Recently fired from Benfica, the Portuguese was close to a hit by Flamengo, but the Rio club didn’t want to wait for his dismissal, and closed with compatriot Paulo Sousa. From there, new people interested in the ‘Mister’ emerged, one of them being Atlético-MG, which lost Cuca recently. But a new Brazilian club may emerge in this fight for the coach. it is about the Corinthians!

The information was disclosed by journalist Henrique Muzzi, from YouTube channel ‘Bica Galo’. According to him, Atlético-MG started talks with Jorge Jesus, but has not yet moved towards an official proposal. And in the same video, Henrique informed that Corinthians would already be trying to get through the negotiation, also opening conversations with the coach.

It is worth remembering that Sylvinho is officially still in charge of Timão’s coach, and was officially supported by the board in recent interviews. However, there was also recent information that Cruzeiro had sounded out the situation of the alvinegro commander.

