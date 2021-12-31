Jorge Jesus is plan ‘A, B and C’, exposes Atlético-MG at a meeting

Atlético-MG had, this Wednesday (29), a meeting considered important and positive for both sides with coach Jorge Jesus. Galo officially sat down to advance in the deals with the coach and gave an important message to the coach.







Mister is the Alvinegra priority to take command of the Rooster (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) Photo: Throw!

The club stated that the coach is the only plan so far. The Rooster has no alternative if Jesus responds negatively to Athletic’s intentions. There are alvinegra ideas if the main objective has problems, names like Leonardo Jardim, for example, but there is no demand for anything other than Jesus.

The club heard from the Portuguese side of the story that it will also not have conversations with any other association until there is a definition between the parties.

Knowing that he is the only option since Cuca left was important for the negotiation. Jesus felt prestigious and content with the white posture. Despite this, this will not be a reason to speed up the deals.

The club will have a new conversation with Jorge Jesus this Thursday. At this moment, however, it will be different: if on Wednesday the football director Rodrigo Caetano led the conversations, virtually, on Thursday, the group of businessmen who help Galo, with Rubens and Rafael Menin, Renato Salvador and Ricardo Guimarães will be at the round of negotiations.

Historically, when the quartet enters the conversation it is to have an outcome and, generally, it is positive to Atlético-MG’s wishes.