Journalist reveals player’s salary at Inter

With an eye on the market, Inter is about to announce the hiring of 29-year-old midfielder Nikão, who was the big name at Athletico-PR in recent years.

Inter won a big competition with some teams from Brazil and has a 3-year contract well advanced with the athlete.

To win this dispute with other clubs, Inter practically doubled Nikão’s salary. The midfielder received around R$ 250,000 per month. In Beira-Rio, it will receive something around R$ 450,000. The information is from journalist JB Filho.

The club’s expectation is to close the contract on this last day of the year, however, if it doesn’t make it, it will stay for the first days of 2022. The contract has the approval of the new coach Cacique Medina.

Nikão’s career

The midfielder started his professional career at Vitória, in 2011. Then he went through Bahia, Ponte Preta, Atlético-MG, Linense, Ceará and Athletico-PR.

Recently, Nikão became champion of the Copa Sudamericana, scoring in the final, against Bragantino. In CAP’s campaign in the Copa do Brasil, where he managed to reach the final after beating Flamengo in the semifinals, the player was one of the team’s highlights in the competition.