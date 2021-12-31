Journalist says that returning to Flamengo after leaving Benfica would be a ‘defeat’ for Jorge Jesus | Flamengo



Jorge Jesus was in Flamengo’s plans for 2022 – Cátia Luís / Benfica

Published 12/30/2021 20:40

Rio – Coach Jorge Jesus was the plan A of Flamengo’s board to take over the Rubro-negro team next season. On the other hand, the indecision about staying at Benfica delayed the Rio club’s planning for 2022 and brought forward the arrival of coach Paulo Sousa.

For journalist André Rocha, from the portal “UOL Sports”, leaving Benfica and returning to Flamengo would be a defeat for Jorge Jesus. Furthermore, he stated that the arrival of Paulo Sousa, after breaking with the Polish Football Federation, was logical.

“Today, clubs are above national teams in terms of the coaching market. Great coaches command great clubs. Paulo Sousa leaving the Polish national team to come to Flamengo is logical. Doing an average campaign in a Euro, in a World Cup, is not accredits him for a great club in Europe”, said journalist André Rocha on the portal ‘UOL Sports’.

“Returning to Flamengo, for Jorge Jesus, was to drop the level. Leaving Benfica and coming to Flamengo would be a defeat for him. Just like leaving Poland and coming to Flamengo is a victory for Paulo Sousa,” he concluded.