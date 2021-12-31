Joy abandons Ravi to find another one and is robbed by her lover. TV News

Joy (Lara Tremouroux) will abandon Ravi (Juan Paiva) and her young son to dive headlong into a new romance with tagger Damón (Juan Aguiar). In A Place in the Sun, the young woman, however, will be made a muggle and will end up being robbed by the boy. She’ll go to a hotel with him thanks to the money she’ll get from Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Starting this Thursday (30), the tagger will blackmail and extort the faker. He’ll make a lot of money to keep his past a secret. Joy will spend the executive’s money on cans of paint for graffiti. Gradually, she will move away from the housewife life she leads and “return to the track”, leaving Francisco with the ex-driver.

In one of these outings, the inconsequential one will get involved with Damón, will have sex with the graffiti artist and will not show up at home. The next day she will appear as if nothing had happened. Ravi will confront his partner, and the two will argue in the scenes planned to go aired from January 10th .

Angered, Joy will propose to run away with her lover, who will accept the plan. Without thinking twice, the graffiti artist will leave her husband, son and even her sister, Yasmin (Maithê Rodrigues), to live the love adventure in another city with the boy.

While the young woman will follow Damón to the bus station, the ex-driver will discover the woman’s escape plan and will manage to intercept her before the girl boards a bus.

The girl, however, will not economize on offenses, will humiliate the man from Goiás and leave with the other man. Devastated, the former Santiago employee (José de Abreu) ​​will blame Christian for their separation.

The good guy will demonstrate that, even after the girl has betrayed him, he would be willing to stay with her on behalf of the family. The graffiti artist, in turn, will begin to realize how stupid she was when she arrived at her love nest.

Francisco’s mother will complain a lot about the place where Damón will have sheltered her. The lover, on the other hand, will take advantage of a partner’s oversight to steal all her money.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in total. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year. Globo prepares the remake of Pantanal to debut in prime time.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

