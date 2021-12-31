Juliette reveals aneurysm discovery months ago and comments on current status; watch

After becoming a phenomenon in Brazil, Juliette made a retrospective of her 2021 this Thursday (30). However, in addition to the facts already known to the public, the champion of “BBB 21” also made revelations about her private life. The woman from Paraíba told about the discovery of an aneurysm, which has now disappeared.

In a video posted on Instagram, Juliette was candid about such victories of her life, already reassuring fans about her current state. “This year I was awarded a lot. Some voting and others that I received in silence. Of having my family by my side and in good health, of seeing my mother undergo surgery and being able to breathe easily, of discovering that I had an aneurysm and it disappeared from nowhere”, said Juliette.

Now with 33 million followers, Juliette still remembers the beginning of that trajectory, when she entered the most guarded house in the country. “Chattering, misunderstood, I was rejected. My trips and falls, my laughs and tears, I felt alone. And little did I know that an entire country embraced me. A voice shouted: ‘You were never alone’”, she recalled, about when she discovered the victory of the reality show and the support of millions of Brazilians.

Continues after Advertising

Juliette mentioned her encounters on TV with Ana Maria Braga, Fátima Bernardes, Faustão, until the recording of her documentary at Anitta’s house. The girl from Paraíba was still emotional when talking about the beginning of her music career, with the release of her EP that broke records in streaming. “’Me, sing? It can only be a joke’, I said. But it wasn’t what I felt”, remembered. Thanks to that, she was still able to celebrate the times she sang with Gilberto Gil, Alceu Valença, Wesley Safadão, Elba Ramalho, Xande, Chico César, Cláudia Leitte and Ivete Sangalo, in addition to a recent meeting with Caetano Veloso.

Finally, after emerging as champion in so many ways in 2021, Juliette shared her expectations for 2022. “End of 2021. Gratitude, faith, lessons, and one more chance: to be happy. Not that feed happiness, but the happiness of every moment lived. After all, that’s what life is: the chance we get every day. May 2022 come full of happiness. May we know how to cultivate goodness, peace and love at every opportunity”, ended the queen of cacti. Watch: