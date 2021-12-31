Juliette reveals that she discovered aneurysm in 2021

This Thursday, Juliette, the BBB 21 winner, shared a retrospective of her year in 2021 on Instagram. The girl from Paraíba recalled her entire trajectory in the reality show until the moment when the great champion was announced by Tiago Leifert.







Juliette in a photo posted on social media Photo: Reproduction

Juliette also showed important moments of the year: her participation in TV programs, alongside Ana Maria Braga, Fátima Bernardes and Faustão. The makeup artist also showed how the process of releasing her first EP was. And he highlighted all the achievements he had in 2021.

What no one expected is that, towards the end of the video, Juliette says she discovered an aneurysm, which ended up disappearing on its own.

“This year I received a lot of awards, some voting and others I received silently. Having my family by my side and in good health, seeing ‘mother’ being operated on and being able to breathe a sigh of relief. Of finding out I had an aneurysm and it disappearing out of nowhere. End of 2021: faith, gratitude, lessons and one more chance, to be happy”, said the woman from Paraíba in the narration of the video.

Despite finishing the recording in a tone of optimism, the makeup artist’s fans were worried about the aneurysm mentioned by Juliette. That’s why the BBB 21 winner posted a message about the subject on Twitter.

“You were also a miracle in my life and I am grateful for the life and health of each one of you. Take care, be grateful, have faith and don’t worry. It’s over, I’m fine and happy, thank God!”, he posted.

