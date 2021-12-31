Juliette vents about 2021 and reveals an aneurysm that ‘disappeared out of nowhere’

The year 2021 was remarkable for Juliette Freire as for few. One of the biggest standouts of the year, the ‘BBB 21’ winner gave a retrospective to her followers and revealed that she had an aneurysm a few months ago and that the problem “came out of nowhere”.

The singer from Paraíba made the revelation in a video of more than five minutes to her more than 33 million followers, recalling the victories she had in her life.

“This year I received a lot of awards. Some of them were voted and others that I received in silence. Having my family by my side and in good health, seeing my mother undergo surgery and being able to breathe easily, discovering that I had an aneurysm and it disappeared from the nothing,” she said, reflecting on her year.

Juliette used Tiago Leifert’s speech in his victory at the end of the reality show to open the video, talking about her hopes for the year and what she gained from it. He recalled his participation in the programs of Ana Maria Braga and Fátima Bernardes, the musical partnerships he made with artists such as Ivete Sangalo and Chico César, his EP produced by Anitta, who broke streaming records, and spoke of his personal life.

“Gratitude, faith, lesson, and one more chance: that of being happy. Not that feed happiness, but the happiness of every moment lived. After all, that’s what life is: the chance we get every day,” said Juliette.