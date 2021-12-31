Justice bars natural gas price increase in Espírito Santo

Justice ruled that Petrobras cannot increase the price of gas as of January. Credit: ES Gas/Disclosure

The Court suspended, this Thursday (30), through an injunction, the increase in the price of natural gas in Espírito Santo. The readjustment of up to 29% would be made from January 1st. The decision is provisional and was taken from an action by the State Public Ministry (MPES).

The order is signed by the judge of Law Marilia Pereira de Abreu Bastos. It determines that the current conditions of supply and price of the current contract are maintained by Petrobras until the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) assesses the representations offered by Companhia de Gás do Espírito Santo (ES Gás) and the State.

In case of non-compliance with the decision, the magistrate stipulated a fine of R$100 thousand per day.

“Petrobras’ conduct not only has the power to seriously impact the gas market, but also to cause similar damages, considering the imposition and abusive prices, which will be passed on to consumers with serious impacts on the local economy, in addition to being in disagreement with human rights, the social function of property and consumer protection”, registered judge Marília Abreu Bastos.

Supplied by Petrobras and distributed by ES Gás, piped natural gas would have an average tariff increase from R$3.12 to R$4.02. For February, another readjustment was also planned, at a percentage not yet defined.

The state government had already gone to court twice to try to suspend the increase. The requests, however, were denied, with the allegation that the case could not be analyzed during the Judiciary recess, which ends on January 6th.

In the action filed by MPES, the urgency of the request was highlighted, since the tariff change would take effect after the expiration of ES Gás’s contract with Petrobras, on December 31, 2021, causing “damage to the economic order and to the gas consumer market”.

“There is no way to wait for the normal working hours of the Judiciary. The recess will last until 01/06/2021, that is, a period in which the new gas prices, improperly priced, will already be supported by consumers” .

The request is signed by prosecutors Luciana Almada Chamoun, Joana D’arc Guzansky and Rosimar Poyares da Rocha. In the text, they cite injunctions granted by the Judiciary in other states to stop the increase in gas.

“The anti-competitive conduct of the defendant [Petrobas] it is so abusive that gas companies and states across the country, in view of the imminent termination of existing contracts, have resorted to the Judiciary in order to avoid such serious damage to the economic order, as well as to the most legitimate rights of gas consumers.”

IMPASS BEGAN IN OCTOBER

The situation has been worsening since October, when negotiations for the renewal of piped gas contracts began and Petrobras proposed readjustments of up to 300%, with the argument of an increase in the price of the dollar and a barrel of oil.

The situation led to an impasse with several state piped gas distributors, including ES Gás, which began a long process of negotiations. “We also consulted similar state concessionaires that are in the same situation for 2022. Non-governmental organizations representing the gas industry were also consulted, such as Abegás (Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distribution Companies) and Abrace ( Association of Large Industrial Consumers of Energy and Free Consumers).

The State also appealed to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). “The obstacle that prevents the participation of other companies, on equal terms with Petrobras, in accessing the so-called essential infrastructure (outflow and/or processing and/or transport infrastructure) was questioned and that made it impossible for them to sign a commitment to the ES Gás to bring the gas to the delivery point to the concessionaire (citygates) on the date required in the notice”, explained ES Gás, in a note.

WHAT MADE THE INCREASE

The increase is due to changes in the methodology for calculating the price of the natural gas molecule by Petrobras, which left the input distributed by ES Gás more expensive. This is because the oil company adopted an increase for new contracts negotiated with state concessionaires.

In total, 68.7 thousand consumers in Espírito Santo will be affected, of which 67.9 thousand are residential customers, and the rest, CNPJs, such as industries, businesses, among others. Also included in this account is natural gas for vehicles (CNG).

WHAT DOES PETROBRAS SAY

The article was unable to contact Petrobras until the publication of the text. To the newspaper O Globo, Petrobras had already informed that it would appeal all the injunctions of the Justice in the States.



