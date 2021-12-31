know the risks of illegal sexual stimulant

São Paulo – If you search social media for the words “honey honey“You will find someone who sells this product clandestinely, which is illegal, does not have ANVISA’s approval and promises to increase libido and “spice up” sexual intercourse.

Sites that market the item list its benefits, without scientific evidence, such as increased sexual desire and stamina; strengthening erections in elderly people; semen fertility growth; reduction of prostate problems and genital injuries in men; enhancement of vitality, lucidity and memory; and contribution to the metabolism process.

What many don’t know is that the sale of this homemade sachet, which claims to be 100% natural, is prohibited by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). In August of this year, the entity issued a warning for substances that were found within the alleged “sexual stimulant”.

Compounds present in remedies for erectile dysfunction and for patients with pulmonary hypertension, such as Sildenafil and Tadalafil – from Viagra and Cialis – were discovered combined or not in the product, which varies according to the manufacturer.

In a statement, the manager of Sanitary Inspection and Inspection of the Agency, Ana Carolina Moreira, said that consumption can harm health and that there is no guarantee that confirms its effectiveness, in addition to bringing a lack of hygiene for its ingestion.

In September, a new alert was issued, this time by the State University of Campinas (Unicamp). The institution, through the Analytical Toxicology Laboratory of the Toxicological Information and Assistance Center of Unicamp (CIATox), carried out the analysis of three samples.

The packages mention ingredients such as coffee, caviar extract, ginseng, apple, ginger, cinnamon, Malaysian honey and Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia). However, at no time, the active principles Sildenafil and Tadalafil are mentioned.

melzinho_unicamp_2 In one of the samples, Sildenafil and Tadalafil were found in combination, which can increase health risksReproduction/Unicamp honey_unicamp Although the packages point to a 100% natural product, the analyzed samples contain the drugs Sildenafil and Tadalafil, whose use without a prescription poses health risksReproduction/Unicamp melzinho_unicamp_3 Unicamp analyzed the “love honey” and found substances that pose a health riskReproduction/Unicamp 0

Now, what can happen to someone who doesn’t have erection problems when using products with these components?

In an interview with metropolises, the coordinator of the Urology Center at the Hospital Sírio Libanês in Brasília, Rafael Rocha Vidal, explains the harm. “When a man who does not have any disorder uses products with these components, it can generate priapism – a persistent and painful erection”, he explains.

According to Vidal, the consequences can be even greater depending on the health of those who ingest the honey: “The doses exceed the safe limit used medicinally for these active ingredients. So, the risk that is run are unforeseen side effects, such as headache, facial flushing, serious cardiovascular problems (for those with comorbidities) and evolution even to death”, he explains.

“When a person takes a drug with a recommendation, the doctor knows what their health problems are. The risk of an adverse effect exists, but it is controlled. Someone who takes these medications on their own may be putting their health at risk without knowing it. Despite the label saying that the composition contains only plant extracts, there is nothing natural about them”, says the coordinator of the Unicamp study, José Luiz Costa.

recent seizure

In November of this year, two sex shop owners, aged 38 and 40, were arrested in the act in Paulínia, in the interior of São Paulo, for selling the sexual stimulant. At the time, the men were indicted for manufacturing, selling, displaying for sale and having it in storage to sell a substance harmful to health.

However, the men were eventually released after each of them paid R$1,100 in bail. The owner responds in freedom. In sex shops, located in Jardim Planalto, the police seized nearly 2,800 sachets of the substance.

To the metropolises, the delegate of the 1st General Investigations Precinct (DIG), of the local Specialized Criminal Investigations Division (Deic), José Glauco Ferreira, said that the team is analyzing the matter for future investigations.

Products similar to “melzinho”

For Vidal, among many others, love tea or seaweed oil are also unreliable products. Both promise an erection for extended hours and be an all-natural stimulant capable of enhancing sexual performance.

The tea, according to websites, speaks of up to 12 hours of satisfactory effects, claiming a “greater sexual disposition, promoting a more prolonged, rigid and safe erection, in addition to delaying premature ejaculation”. Oil, an erection for up to 6 hours and the same benefits.

“They are another attempt at miraculous formulas that solve the problem of erectile dysfunction”, says the doctor. “All of them have undetermined compositions, without scientific approval, without registration with Anvisa. No type of drug that is not regulated or that has not been prescribed by a doctor should be tried to solve the problem”, he adds.

According to the urologist, if the problem exists, the best way is to seek medical help in order to receive guidance in the best possible way.

The report of metropolises he sought out the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to find out details about the health investigation, but until the publication of this article, he had not received any answers.