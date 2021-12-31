Know what to do if you have symptoms of flu, Covid or other flu syndromes in Ceará – Metro

The concern of people from Ceará when coughing, sneezing, having a headache or having any other flu symptom (or Covid?) has generated people in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in Fortaleza – but seeking medical care right at the first symptoms is not recommended.

Ricristhi Gonçalves, executive secretary for Surveillance and Regulation at the State Health Department (Sesa), says that “most cases can be treated at home”, and that going to an emergency at the first signs of a flu syndrome can be an exposure unnecessary.

Ricristhi Gonçalves Sesa’s Executive Secretary for Surveillance The first thing that people should do when they have flu-like symptoms is to seek the Covid test at testing centers. If you rule out Covid, it could be influenza A H3N2.

The manager warns that “as the UPAs are more crowded”, it is important for patients to seek health posts or Sesa’s own centers that have performed free RT-PCR test for coronavirus diagnosis.

Where to take Covid test in Fortaleza

Testing Center for Travelers at Fortaleza Airport;

Testing Center for Travelers at the Fortaleza Bus Station;

Praça do Ferreira (former Excelsior Hotel), no appointment required;

Drive-thru at General Hospital (HGF) and RioMar Kennedy, with appointment;

116 health centers in the city.

Case positive test, the patient must follow the known protocol: quarantine, in total isolation, and monitor symptoms. Only if the manifestations of the disease worsen should the hospital emergency be sought.

What if it’s not Covid?

“If you ruled out Covid, it’s possible that your flu is caused by the influenza A H3N2. What to do? Do not go immediately to the emergency”, says Ricristhi, explaining that the first two days of influenza symptoms are, in fact, “intense”.

In the first 2 days of influenza, symptoms are very intense, with higher fever, body pain, cough and runny nose. But most cases are mild to moderate, symptoms improve within 7 days, and can be treated at home.

The exception, on the other hand, are the Groups of risk: children, the elderly, pregnant women not vaccinated against influenza and people with comorbidity are more susceptible to severe cases, and should, yes, seek medical attention when the first symptoms appear.

“For these people, there is the antiviral which should be used early on, on suspicion. These groups should not be treated at home”, says Ricristhi.

Covid booster dose

In view of the influenza epidemic in the midst of the Covid pandemic, one of the main resources to curb the advance of syndromes is vaccination, especially with a booster dose – or “third dose” – against the coronavirus.

“As much as people get sick, because there are many mutations in the Ômicron variant and there can be vaccine escape, we have an important gain with immunization. The cases are not getting worse”, celebrates Ricristhi.

The guidance of the manager for those who had influenza or any other flu-like syndrome is that, when symptoms improve, wait a week to get the dose of the vaccine. “We have vaccine available, it is essential that people seek it”, he concludes.