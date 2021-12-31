Lara discovers proof that Noca lied about another son · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will discover proof that Noca (Marieta Severo) lied about her other son in Um Lugar ao Sol. had told him and will decide to investigate the matriarch’s past in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The mystery about Noca’s past will resurface when Christian/Renato’s ex-fiancée (Cauã Reymond) is looking for a document from the restaurant’s owner and finds a certificate from her uncle. Moved, she will vent to Mateus (Danton Mello) about her grandmother.

“It’s her other son, my mother’s brother, but… Look at the date”, the girl will say. “What’s wrong?”, the shoemaker will ask. “My grandmother said that he was born after my mother, when, in fact, he was born five years before”, recalls the cook. “What do you mean, but… How strange…”, the miner will react.

Lara will then promise to look into Noca’s past. “Strange is not enough, Mateus. But, even so, I won’t say anything. Even because it’s no use. Grandma’s modus operandi is this: she invents any lie and that’s it. In fact, what I have to do is investigate on its own.”

“It’s my family’s past. And I have a right to know what happened. There is a mystery behind it, a very big mystery. And I won’t be able to rest until I find out what it is,” she concludes.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

