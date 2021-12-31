Lara rummages through Noca’s past and discovers grandma’s great farce

Lara (Andréia Horta) will find that noca (Marieta Severo) staged a farce in a place in the sun. The girl will reveal another part of her grandmother’s past and will learn that the veteran lied when talking about the son she always hid.

In Globo’s 9 pm news release, the young woman is going to make yet another discovery about Noca’s past in the next chapters. Without wanting to, she will find the birth certificate of Jerônimo Moreira Correia Bastos, the uncle I never knew I had, and will find that grandma lied.

Lara will be looking for the veteran’s birth certificate when she finds the document for the child she says has died. After the discovery, the young woman will show the role to Mateus (Danton Mello).

The girl will be shocked by the information she will see on the certificate and will conclude that grandma is hiding something. “It’s her other son, my mother’s brother, but… Look at the date”, she will say. “What’s the matter?”, will ask Matthew.

“My grandmother said he was born after my mother, when, in fact, he was born five years earlier”, will explain Lara, surprised. “What do you mean, but… How strange…”, will comment the cook’s husband.

Lara decides to investigate grandmother in A Place in the Sun

Despite finding the situation strange, the young woman will decide not to confront Noca. “Strange is little, Matthew. But even so, I won’t say anything. Even because it’s no use. Grandma’s modus operandi is this: she invents any lie and that’s it”, she will say.

Lara will then decide to dig through her grandmother’s past to discover the truth about the mystery. She will notice that there is something odd about her family history and will promise to investigate the case.

“Actually, what I have to do is investigate on my own. It’s my family’s past. And I have a right to know what happened. There is a mystery behind this, a very big mystery. And I won’t be able to rest until I find out what it is“, will state.

Noca’s past

After having his son discovered, Noca said that Jeronimo died when he was a baby. However, a flashback scene showed her still young and exposed the lie.

In the images shown in Um Lugar ao Sol, she appeared at a bus station trying to board a bus carrying a baby aged around 1 year. However, a group of men appeared at the place and snatched the boy from her arms, even with her begging, in tears.

