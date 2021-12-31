Largest invertebrate in history is discovered by chance in England

A former Cambridge University student was walking along a beach in northern England when he spotted a fallen rock—a large block of sandstone that, falling off a cliff, split open and exposed the fossil of the largest invertebrate ever found by science.

The remains are from an animal of the Arthropleura genus, an arthropod that lived in the Carboniferous Period — about 326 million years ago, more than 100 million years before the Age of Dinosaurs.

The fossil is approximately 76 by 36 cm and is one of the largest arthropod remains ever found. Scientists estimate that the being would have been big as a car, up to 2.63 meters long, 55 cm in width and weight of 50 kg.

Reconstruction of the Arthropleura specimen from the fossil found.Source: Neil S. Davies et al. Journal of the Geological Society 2021; jgs2021-115

Discovered in January 2018, the fossil was mined in May 2018, requiring four people to carry it. Researchers analyzed the remains and described their findings in an article published on December 21, 2021 in Journal of Geological Society.

Neil Davis, lead author of the paper and a professor in Cambridge University’s Department of Earth Sciences, told the press that fossils like this one are rare, as Arthropleura bodies tend to disarticulate after death. Only two comparable specimens had been found, both smaller and younger.

Fossil brought new hypotheses about Arthropleura

As a fossilized head of Arthropleura has never been found, information about the animal is limited. Even so, the discovery brought new hypotheses about the species, which became the largest invertebrate ever existing on Earth.

Before, its size was believed to be due to an atmospheric oxygen spike which occurred in the Carboniferous and Permian periods. However, the fossil comes from rocks deposited before this peak, indicating that there may have been other reasons for its gigantism.

Specimen remains found after excavation. The fossil is one of the largest arthropod remains ever found.Source: Neil S. Davies et al. Journal of the Geological Society 2021; jgs2021-115

Researchers believe the animals had a nutrient rich diet — at the time, nutritious nuts and seeds were widely available and, according to Davis, it is also possible that their diet contained other invertebrates and small vertebrates such as amphibians.

The specimen also brought new information about its habitat. Instead of coal swamps, as was previously thought, the Arthropleura preferred open forests close to the coast. At the time, the region was closer to the equator, and the climate was more tropical.

Reconstruction of Arthropleura species in its natural habitat near the coast.Source: Neil S. Davies et al. Journal of the Geological Society 2021; jgs2021-115

The species was extinct in the Permian period, with two main hypotheses for extinction: global warming, which would have made the climate too dry for their survival, and the rise of reptiles, which would have dominated the same habitats and defeated the Arthropleura in the competition for food.

ARTICLE Journal of the Geological Society: doi.org/10.1144/jgs2021-115