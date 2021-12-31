Lateral Pará leaves Cruzeiro even before being presented | Sport

Valinor Content Lateral Pará leaves Cruzeiro even before being presented

Neither was officially presented at Cruzeiro and the 35-year-old right-back Pará will leave Raposa. The player, ex-Santos, was announced as Cruzeiro’s reinforcement for the season in December. The departure of Pará from the Minas Gerais team before any presentation came after a statement posted on social networks by the OTB, which manages the athlete’s career.

In the text, OTB says that the pre-contract with Fox was terminated. Pará came to Cruzeiro on the recommendation of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. However, with the departure of the coach, fired by the new administration, led by Ronaldo Fenômeno, the full-back decided not to continue at the club.

The main obstacle for Pará to remain in Belo Horizonte was financial. Contracts made prior to the sale of SAF to Ronaldo are being reviewed. And, if those hired do not fit the salary range that Cruzeiro will pay, there will be no agreement. Pará and nine other players were hired by Alexandre Mattos, former football director.

Another case of a player who should not stay is the defender Sidnei, as he announced that he will not accept the salary adjustment proposed by the Phenomenon’s management.

OTB informs that it reached an agreement with Cruzeiro to terminate the pre-contract that the forward Pará signed with the club, on 12/04/2021.

The athlete, who had refused other proposals, to return to work with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, opted to follow another path after the coach left the command of the Mineira team.

OTB also informs that it maintains advanced conversations to define the player’s future in a new club. The athlete’s fate must be sealed in the first days of 2022.

Att.

Bruno Paiva

Marcelo Goldfarb