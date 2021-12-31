Lateral Pará terminates contract even before arriving at Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure/Cruise Pará had been the sixth reinforcement announced by Cruzeiro

Of the nine reinforcements announced by Cruzeiro in December, one of these will no longer wear the club’s shirt. Right-back Pará had his contract terminated even before being introduced. In an official statement issued by the company that manages the athlete’s career, the businessmen confirmed that the wing will no longer come to Belo Horizonte.

“OTB informs that it reached an agreement with Cruzeiro to terminate the pre-contract that the forward Pará signed with the club, on 12/04/2021.

The athlete, who had refused other proposals, to return to work with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, chose to follow another path after the coach left the Minas Gerais team’s command”, explained Bruno Paiva and Marcelo Goldfarb, agents from Pará.

With the sale of Cruzeiro Sociedade Anônima do Futebol to former striker Ronaldo Fenômeno, Fox will live a new moment and, as it has financial problems, it is readjusting its cost for the 2022 season. The club tried to reduce the salaries that had been agreed upon. by Alexandre Mattos with the athletes, but this has been a complicated task.

Those who do not accept the new proposal will have their contracts terminated or will be forwarded to other clubs.

“The OTB also informs that it has advanced conversations to define the player’s future in a new club. The athlete’s fate should be sealed in the first days of 2022”, says the rest of the official note from the side’s businessmen.

other pending issues

Besides Pará, other reinforcements announced for 2022 may not play with the celestial shirt. The situations of goalkeeper Jailson, defender Sidnei, Maicon and Matheus Silva, defensive midfielders Machado, Pedro Castro and João Paulo, midfielder Fernando Neto and forward Edu have yet to be defined.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel