Learn about the travel benefits of this credit card

Technology made many things change, others just evolved. One of them is bank accounts, which went from being physical to the digital world. And in addition to all the ease of a digital account, these institutions also brought different advantages for different types of customers, including travelers. It was in this scenario that the Black cards were born. Today, we are going to talk about the Inter Black Card and the main travel benefits that this card offers. So check out below!

Inter Black Card: discover travel benefits

In this way, the Inter Black Card offers customers a multitude of options. Among the benefits are 1% cashback on the bill and exclusive service 24 hours a day. Thus, you have staff available 24 hours a day to answer your questions and help if you have any problems, just contact us at 0800-725-2025.

But, among the main advantages of the Inter Black Card, are those geared towards travel. After all, everyone loves to travel and, with that, Inter’s Black line thought and put this idea into practice. Among other benefits are:

Free and unlimited WiFi access through Boingo WiFi, with over 1 million access points around the world and efficient broadband;

VIP Rooms at Guarulhos International Airport, for an even more comfortable trip;

LoungeKey Experience: the program that helps you locate VIP rooms, in addition to several other services;

Priceless Cities, which gives you access to unforgettable experiences in the cities where you live or will travel;

Cashback using your card at online offers and participating stores through Travel Rewards;

Airport Concierge: You can request a “Meet and Great” personal agent who can guide you through the airport and bring you more convenience during your trip.

Finally, the Inter Black Card also delivers other services, such as travel medical insurance; protection against ATM theft; Master Car Insurance; baggage protection; full extended warranty; and insurance for travel inconveniences.

Finally, the most important thing: you earn 1 point for every purchase made on your card, regardless of what it is. With these points, you can revert the same in prizes, in various establishments, such as Outback, Vivara, Oakley, Evino and many others. Order yours now!

