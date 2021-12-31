Leila Pereira changes her mind and puts Marcelo and another “shrimp” on Palmeiras’ radar for 2022

Although not in the desired profile of the president, Leila understands that they are two good market opportunities

Aiming at winning the Club World Cup, Leila Pereira, although not having signed the 9 shirt requested by Abel Ferreira so far, promised that he will spare no efforts to make the team from Palmeira stronger next season. If in attack the target is between João Paulo, from Cagliari and Taty Castellanos from NYC, Verdão may soon have news in the middle and on the left-back.

That’s because during the Youth Pan Sport program, the journalist Mauro Betting, Leila Pereira put midfielder Phillipe Coutinho and left-back Marcelo on the radar of Palma. Both are down in Europe. The winger must not renew his contract with the merengue club after the end of this season, while Coutinho has already warned Barcelona agents that he wants to return to Brazil even for 6 months.

To have the midfielder, Verdão will have to overcome the competition from Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro, who want the Brazilian ace. According to the Sport newspaper, the team from Rio is already talking to the Culés to repatriate the athlete.

Marcelo, however, can only be defined in July. The medallion has not yet defined its future, but it is certain that if it chooses to end its journey in football in your country, Verdão will have competition from many Brazilian clubs, including Fluminense, a team in which the athlete has great affection.

In addition to the duo and a 9 shirt, Palmeiras is in the market looking for a left-handed defender. Gustavo Dulanto, the Peruvian defender, was offered to Anderson Barros, who is expected to give an answer to the player’s manager in early January.