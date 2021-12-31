Lewandowski denies PT request

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Ricardo Lewandowski today denied a request by the PT for the federal government to provide information on the vaccination of children against covid-19.

The minister justified the decision saying that he had already made a determination to the government similar to what was requested by the party. “Thus, I verify that the request had already been partially contemplated by my previous determination”, he wrote in a decision dated December 19, but which was made available in the STF system this Thursday (30).

Last Friday (24), Lewandowski determined that the Ministry of Health explain the proposal to require parents to present a medical prescription for children aged 5 to 11 years if they are vaccinated against covid-19.

This decision was a reaction to a request made by Rede Sustentabilidade. The party requires the “determination that the Ministry of Health make available, immediately and in line with technical recommendations from Anvisa, vaccines against covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years, regardless of medical prescription or any other government-imposed obstacle to the right to health and life.”

According to the Network, the requirement for a medical request “demonstrates that the minister of health imagines living almost in an elitist bubble, in which each child is able to schedule a medical appointment.”

government imbroglio

On December 23, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said the federal government would recommend the authorization of vaccination with Pfizer’s immunizing agent as long as there is a medical prescription for taking the immunizing agent.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized, on December 16, the start of immunization in this age group, but the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is against the measure.

Bolsonaro has said that “there is no child deaths” to justify any emergency decision about vaccination against covid-19 in children. Since the start of the pandemic, around 300 children aged between 5 and 11 have died from the disease.