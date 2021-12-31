Like Santos, Fluminense offered R$1 million for Nathan. Atlético-MG leaves midfield decision | football

Fortaleza also looked for the player’s exhaustion and expressed interest, but has not formalized a proposal yet and runs outside, along with América-MG. Nathan is on vacation with his family in Santa Catarina, the state where he was born, and must make his decision soon, when he “gives the signal”. The midfielder has a hobby of fishing and likes quieter places, and people connected to the athlete say that lately they have been facing difficulties in making contact with him.

Fluminense has in its favor in the dispute the chance for the player to play in the Copa Libertadores da América, the most visible tournament on the continent. The Tricolor qualified for the Pre-Libertadores and must go through two knockouts to reach the group stage. In Peixe, the midfielder would compete in the Copa Sudamericana and would not be a “competitor” of Galo in Libertadores. After years living in Belo Horizonte, adapting to the city, be it Rio de Janeiro or saints, will also have a weight.

Revealed by Athletico-PR, Nathan had great prominence for the Hurricane between 2014 and 2015 and was sold to Chelsea, England, for €7 million euros (R$23 million at the price at the time). But the midfielder never played for the English club and was loaned to Vitesse, from Holland, and Belenenses, from Portugal. In 2018, he returned to Brazil for Atlético-MG, also on loan. The player liked Galo and last year, with the support of coach Jorge Sampaoli, was bought outright for €3 million (R$17.9 million at the time).