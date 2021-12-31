Luciana Gimenez sports an impeccable shape on a trip to Bahia with her boyfriend: ”What a body!”

Moderator Luciana Gimenez shares clicks on Trancoso with her boyfriend, Renato Breia, and the web exalts the artist’s beauty

Luciana Gimenez (52) left fans drooling by showing off her natural beauty on social media!

The actress showed off her good form in a sequence of clicks while traveling with her boyfriend, Renato Breia.

The couple is enjoying a year-end trip to Trancoso, Bahia, where they will spend New Year’s Eve. On the night of Wednesday, 29, the artist published a series of clicks wearing an orange bikini in the heavenly setting.

Luciana enchanted the web by showing her sculptural curves and well-heeled belly. “Oh, summer…”, said the artist when posting series of records by the sea.

“Delighted. What a beautiful body, congratulations”, highlighted a follower. “Muse of all seasons”, if melted another. “Fucking Woman”, drooled a third admirer. “What a beautiful woman!”, exalted one more.

“We are so much happier on the beach, right?”, said Gimenez in another post.

Renato Breia appears in the first couple photos with Luciana Gimenez

Discreet in relation to dating, Renato also shared the first images with his beloved on his social network. “Bahea”, posted the economist while posing coladinhos during rest days.

Check out:





Last accessed: 30 Dec 2021 – 17:42:21 (407454).